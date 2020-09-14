Raleigh man, car still missing after being last seen Saturday at Cameron Village

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Family and friends of a missing Raleigh man continue their desperate search to find him.

Andy Banks (Provided to CBS 17)

William “Andy” Banks, 39, was last seen Saturday around 2 p.m. near Cameron Village, according to Raleigh police.

“I know him better than anybody on this planet and he knows me better than anyone on this planet. We are all obviously very distraught over this,” said Andy Banks’ younger brother Mark.

Sources tell CBS 17 police found Andy Banks’ phone.

Friends of Andy Banks said they were continuing to search for him and his car on their own Monday.

Mark Banks said he began to worry after not hearing from his brother for an extended period of time.

“It is absolutely out of the ordinary for him not to respond to text messages. He is on his phone all the time,” he said.

According to friends, Andy Banks was meeting someone in the K&W Cafeteria parking lot at Cameron Village about selling his 2011 Silver Range Rover Sport.

The restaurant is closed and nearby businesses say their cameras point away from the parking lot.

Mark Banks said his brother has lived in Raleigh for more than a decade and went to North Carolina State University.

Dede Smith, Andy Banks’ older sister, describes him as outgoing and up for any adventure – saying he loves life, his family, and friends.

“He has an optimistic, giving spirit and always sees the brighter side of life. He’s always willing to lend a helping hand. We love you,” said Smith.

Police in Danville, Virginia said they are assisting Raleigh Police in the investigation into Andy Banks’ disappearance.

A Danville police spokesperson said they have followed up on leads provided by RPD, but so far have not found Andy Banks nor his car.

Andy Banks’ family is asking anyone who may have seen something to call police.

“I would ask them not to post things on social media because we don’t need to complicate the problems with civilians. We want to let police do thier job,” said Banks.

Banks stands about 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing blue Patagonia shorts, a grey shirt with a picture of a mountain on the front and flip flops.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.