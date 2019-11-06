Raleigh man caught with lethal street drug ‘gray death,’ warrants show

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 27-year-old Raleigh man faces a series of felony drug charges after he was caught with the drug known as “gray death,” warrants show.

Ricky Daniel Angelini was arrested Tuesday after police said he had gray death and other drugs in a Cadillac Escalade, warrants show.

Gray death is a combination of heroin, fentanyl, the synthetic opioid U-47700 and the drug Carfentanil, which is used as an elephant tranquilizer, according to the World Health Organization.

Angelini was in possession of two baggies of gray death totaling 1.3 grams, hypodermic needle and a glass pipe, warrants say.

He also had cocaine while at the Wake County Detention Center, court documents say.

Angelini was charged with:

Felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver

Felony possession of cocaine

Felony maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for a controlled substance

Felony possession of a controlled substance on jail premises

Misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

He’s being held on a $30,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

A forensic chemist prepares a sample of the drug “gray death” to be weighed at the crime lab of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations in Decatur earlier this month. (Mike Stewart/AP)

Gray death can appear like a concrete mix and varies in consistency from a hard, chunky material to a fine powder, CBS News reports.

“Gray death is one of the scariest combinations that I have ever seen in nearly 20 years of forensic chemistry drug analysis,” said Deneen Kilcrease, manager of the chemistry section at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation told CBS News.

The drug can be absorbed through the skin but can be swallowed, injected, smoked or snorted.

