RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One man has been taken into custody and charged after an assault on Tuesday night, the Raleigh Police Department said.

According to RPD officials, around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a reported assault by pointing a gun in the 4900 block of Royal Adelaide Way.

Officers found the suspect, 43-year-old Daniel Graham, and took him into custody, police said.

Police said Graham is charged with the following:

Three counts of misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun

Misdemeanor assault on child under 12

According to police, there is no threat to the community.