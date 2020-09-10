Raleigh man charged in connection with 2 Wake County murders

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man was charged Wednesday in connection with two murders in Wake County, authorities said.

Cary police charged Nicholas Dalton Nanes, 29, of Raleigh, with the Aug. 27 murder of Selvaraju Vellingiri in Cary. Raleigh police charged Nanes with the murder of Bobby Earl Lucas on Aug. 7 in North Raleigh.

Bobby Earl Lucas (Courtesy of RPD)

Lucas, 56, was found shot to death along the 4100 block of Bland Road around 3:15 a.m. on Aug. 7. Vellingiri was found shot dead along the 100 block of Connemara Drive in Cary on Aug. 27.

Nanes is in custody at the Wake County Public Safety Center, Cary police said Wednesday.

“While we recognize that this arrest will not ease the pain and loss these families are experiencing, we hope that they and the communities will be able to rest a bit easier,” said Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown. “Diligent, thorough investigation and follow-up by detectives with both agencies have led to this moment. It was a united effort.”

“Amidst the tragedy felt by the family and the entire Cary community, we are glad to offer some resolution in this case. The investigation is still active and demonstrates the importance of collaboration and regional cooperation across city lines,” said Cary Police Chief Toni Dezomits. “We appreciate the continued support of the Cary Town Council and the citizens we serve.”

Nanes was charged in 2017 with decapitating his mother’s dog.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

