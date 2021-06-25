Raleigh man charged in Myrtle Beach assault that ended with gunfire

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating after a person was wounded during an assault Thursday.

Donovan Kiry Parker, 23, of Raleigh, was taken into custody in connection with the incident, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach police.

Parker is charged with aggravated assault, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carrying of a pistol, according to police.

At about 11:30 a.m., police were sent to the area of 2402 North Kings Highway for calls of an assault, according to a Facebook post from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

When police arrived on scene, several people pointed out Parker nearby as the offender, officials said.

He approached police with his hands up and was taken into custody, according to a police report.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the report, the victim tried to intervene in an argument Parker was having with a woman, and Parker pulled out a handgun and struck the victim in the head with it.

The weapon was also fired into the air, according to police. Parker then ran away to get rid of the gun.

Parker eventually told police where the gun was at and police were able to recover it, according to the report.