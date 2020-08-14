Raleigh man charged in shooting along Falls of Neuse Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man was charged Friday evening in a shooting that took place earlier in the day along Falls of Neuse Road, police said.

The shooting call came in around 11:15 a.m. on Falls of Neuse Road at Quail Ridge Road.

A male victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition was not released.

Friday eveing, police said Dexter Termayne Coward, 26, was arrested in the 5200 block of Falls of Neuse Road.

Coward of Cardinal Grove Boulevard is charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury in the shooting, police said.

He was taken to the Wake County Detention Center.

No other information was released by police.

