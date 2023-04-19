RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man charged in a shooting at an apartment building Sunday is a former N.C. State football player, the university told CBS 17 on Wednesday.

Hakim Omar Jones, 29, is charged with two counts each of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a weapon into occupied property, according to arrest records.

A woman was injured by glass when the gunfire was reported just after 6:35 p.m. on Sunday at 450 North St., which is the location of a seven-story building, The Gramercy Apartments which is in the Glenwood South area.

Raleigh police said no one was hit by gunfire. A witness told CBS 17 that nine gunshots were fired during the incident.

Police said Jones, who was taken into custody that same night, fired shots inside his own apartment and outside the building.

Police said the injured woman was treated by EMS crews at the scene. There were no other injuries. Jones was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Jones played safety for the Wolfpack from 2012-15. As a junior, he was the team’s leading tackler with 80 stops, according to N.C. State.