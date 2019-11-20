Raleigh man charged with animal cruelty after beating cat, warrant says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man is facing a felony animal cruelty charge after he “cruelly beat” and injured a woman’s cat last week, according to an arrest warrant.

William Jason Haliko, 34, of Raleigh “needlessly injured” and “wounded” a female 8-year-old tabby cat on Nov. 12, according to the arrest warrant.

The cat, named Perses, belongs to a woman he shares a Raleigh apartment with, according to the warrant.

Raleigh police said the cat was injured after the cat bit Haliko.

Haliko was arrested on Tuesday.

