RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man faces charges after police said he was involved in a traffic collision that left a pedestrian dead on Sunday.

The incident happened at 8:20 p.m. in the outbound lanes in the 4700 block of New Bern Avenue, which is near the Walmart at North New Hope Road, according to Raleigh police.

The pedestrian who was hit died at the scene.

Raleigh police said there is no crosswalk in the area where the incident happened.

Jai Pal, 66, was arrested and charged following the collision.

He faces charges of driving while impaired and felony death by motor vehicle.

The identity of the pedestrian has not been released.