Raleigh man charged with exposing himself at park, masturbating in front of child at Sheetz

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was arrested on Wednesday and charged with exposing himself to women near Shelley Lake Park in Raleigh is also facing charges for two incidents in Sheetz parking lots in early August, warrants obtained by CBS 17 show.

Tony Terrail Daniels, 32, of Raleigh, is accused of masturbating in front of two women near Shelley Lake Park on Wednesday morning, according to police and warrants.

Daniels masturbated in front of the two women and then ran from police after an officer from the Raleigh Police Department ordered him to stop, warrants show.

The suspect was captured and charged with indecent exposure-aid/abet exposure private parts and resisting a public officer in connection with Wednesday’s incident.

While in custody on those two charges, Daniels was charged in two other cases that date back to Aug. 2 and Aug. 6. Both occurred at various Sheetz gas stations in Raleigh, according to arrest warrants.

In the Aug. 6 incident, Daniels is accused of masturbating in front of a woman at the Sheetz located at 4660 Millbrook Green Drive in Raleigh. He is charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure in that case.

Additionally, according to arrest warrants, four days earlier – once again in a Sheetz parking lot – Daniels masturbated in front of a woman and the woman’s 4-year-old child while sitting inside his vehicle in the parking lot.

According to the warrant, Daniels “masturbated in public after getting the attention of (the child’s) mother.” Daniels is charged with indecent exposure with the defendant over the age of 18 and victim under the age of 16 and indecent exposure in that case.

The suspect was taken to the Wake County Detention Center and given a $15,000 secured bond with a Thursday afternoon court date. Jail records show that Daniels has since bonded out.