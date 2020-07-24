Raleigh man charged with exposing himself to children at Falls Lake

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– A 67-year-old man was arrested after the sheriff’s office said he exposed himself to children at Falls Lake on separate occasions, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Arjan “AJ” Jaminia was arrested on Thursday and charged with one count of taking indecent liberties with children and two felony counts of indecent exposure.

Deputies say the first incident was reported in September 2019 when a girl told her family that a man exposed his genitals at the Beaver Dam boat ramp.

When deputies responded to the scene, family members identified a possible suspect who was still in the area.

Deputies said Jaminia was identified as a possible suspect and he denied the allegations.

Charges were not filed in 2019 due to the statements from the victim, the suspect’s denial of the allegations and the absence of any other witnesses to the incident or other supporting evidence, deputies said.

A little over a week ago, deputies said they got a call about an unreported indecent exposure that happened around a year ago in the same location.

A separate family told deputies their juvenile female family member was hesitant to go to Falls Lake because of her encounter with a person she met named “AJ” who exposed himself to her last year.

Deputies said detectives interviewed Jaminia again and he denied the allegations.

The Wake County District Attorney’s Office reviewed both incidents and authorized charges to be filed against Jaminia.

Jaminia was taken into custody and remains behind bars at the Wake County Detention Center on a $80,000 secured bond as a condition of his release, deputies said.