Raleigh man charged with killing 2 in Wake County makes brief court appearance

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man who is charged with murdering two men in Wake County appeared before a judge on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Cary police charged Nicholas Dalton Nanes, 29, of Raleigh, with the Aug. 27 murder of Selvaraju Vellingiri in Cary.

Raleigh police charged Nanes with the murder of Bobby Earl Lucas on Aug. 7 in North Raleigh.

Nicholas Dalton Nanes. (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

In court Thursday, Nanes was arraigned on two counts of murder. He requested a capital offender attorney.

The judge informed Nanes he could receive life in prison or the death penalty if convicted.

He is scheduled to appear in court again Oct. 1.

Lucas, 56, was found shot to death along the 4100 block of Bland Road around 3:15 a.m. on Aug. 7.

Vellingiri was found shot dead along the 100 block of Connemara Drive in Cary on Aug. 27.

Nanes remains in custody at the Wake County Public Safety Center.

Steve Rao, a member of the Morrisville Town Council, has mutual friends with Vellingiri.

“How can this guy kill a person in Raleigh and then kill someone in Cary? Was there any motive? Was it mental illness?” Rao said.

,Rao said Vellingiri was shot five times while out on his daily walk.

“I think it’s just the shock and then the remorse and grief for the family, thinking to lose anyone like that just so randomly, so suddenly just really brought a lot of grief to my own heart, pain,” the councilman said.

Nanes was charged in 2017 with decapitating his mother’s dog.