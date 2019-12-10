Raleigh man charged with killing 3 in Connecticut in 2015

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 33-year-old Raleigh man has been indicted on charges of murdering three people in Connecticut in 2015, federal officials announced.

Edward Michael Parks was indicted Monday by a New Haven Grand Jury in connection with the killings that took place Nov. 16, 2015.

Park, who is also known as “Lee” and “Trouble,” is currently in federal custody in North Carolina after being convicted on unrelated weapon and drug charges.

United States Attorney John H. Durham said a statement made in court revealed Parks shot and killed two men following an attempted illegal firearms deal on Shelton Avenue in New Haven.

Parks is accused of taking money and items from Damian Connor and Tamar Lawrence before forcing them into a vehicle and traveling to an address on Mix Avenue to get money.

The trio was followed by Devante Williams and another person, federal officials said.

Once they arrived at Mix Avenue, Parks shot and killed Connor and Lawrence.

“Parks appeared to believe that Williams was anxious about the murders of Connor and Lawrence, Parks shot and killed Williams in the area of Sherman Court in New Haven,” a release from federal officials said.

Parks was indicted on two counts of kidnapping resulting in death, and one count of witness tampering by killing.

If convicted of the charges, Parks faces a maximum term of imprisonment of life, or death if the government seeks the death penalty.

“Today, after 4 years of an in-depth homicide investigation, the New Haven Police Department and our law enforcement partners are able to bring justice to the family of Devante Williams,” said New Haven Assistant Chief Karl Jacobson.

The investigation is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Hamden Police Department and New Haven Police Department.

