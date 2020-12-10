Raleigh man charged with killing Apex mom missing since late November

Jose Carlos Jacome-Granizo (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man is in custody and charged with killing a young mother who had been missing since the day before Thanksgiving, according to Apex police.

Jose Carlos Jacome-Granizo, 29, is charged with murder in the death of Emily Elizabeth Montgomery, 26.

A Silver Alert was issued for Montgomery on Dec. 1 after a parent of Montgomery contacted Apex police after they were unable to contact her for an “extended period of time.”

Police said Montgomery was last seen at her home on Lanasa Lane in Apex around 10 p.m. on Nov. 25.

Emily Montgomery

According to arrest records, Jacome-Granizo was previously charged with assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill and assault on a female in October 2016 in Guilford County.

Apex police said US Marshals took the suspect into custody on Wednesday. They did not say what, if any, relationship there was between the victim and suspect.

More details are expected to be released Thursday morning.