Raleigh man charged with killing girlfriend’s 1-year-old to remain behind bars

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh man charged with killing his girlfriend’s 1-year-old child will remain in jail under no bond.

William Earl Harris III (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

William Earl Harris III, 29, was arrested Saturday and charged with murder following the child’s death.

On Thursday, Garner Police responded to an apartment in the 700 block of Buck Branch Drive to a report of an unresponsive 1-year-old boy.

Emergency responders provided lifesaving measures and transported him to WakeMed Raleigh where he was pronounced deceased.

Police did not release the cause of death or a motive.

The boy would have turned 2 on Saturday.

On Monday, Harris requested a court-appointed attorney during his first appearance before a Wake County judge.

The judge said Harris will remain in jail without bond.

Harris is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 22.