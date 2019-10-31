Raleigh man charged with killing puppy

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man faces a felony animal crueltly charge after police said he killed a woman’s Shih Tzu puppy.

George Ray Williamson III, 37, was arrested at his Raleigh home Wednesday on warrants out of Johnston County.

Williams killed a black and white Shih Tzu puppy on Oct. 12 at a woman’s home on Highway 70, warrants say. He’s also accused of breaking into the home through a window he smashed.

He received a $30,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Warrants did not indicate if Williams knew the owner of the puppy before the incident.

