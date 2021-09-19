Raleigh man charged with murder following deadly assault

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man was arrested and charged with murder after a 51-year-old man was killed Saturday night, police said.

Just before 11:15 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a disturbance along the 1400 block of Garner Road. They arrived to find a man who had suffered serious injuries, a news release said.

The victim, 51-year-old Javan Cannon, later died as a result of his injuries, police said Sunday.

The incident was initially being investigated as an assault, but was later upgraded to a homicide, police said.

On Sunday, police said Timothy Earl Bryant, 51, had been charged with murder in Cannon’s death.

Bryant is being held at the Wake County Detention Center without bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Raleigh police did not say if Bryant and Cannon knew each other before the assault.