CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a man in Cary in early November.

Kevin Carole Williams, 38, was arrested in Garner on Friday, according to warrants.

Williams is accused of shooting 35-year-old Patrick A. McNeil on Holly Springs Road in Cary, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 to that location, where they found McNeil suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Williams is in the Wake County Jail without bail and his next court date is Monday.