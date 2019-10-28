Raleigh man charged with murder in connection with Zebulon death investigation, authorities say

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man is behind bars and charged with murder in connection with a death investigation in Zebulon, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office was dispatched to the 800-block of W. Barbee Street for a shots fired call around 3 a.m. Sunday in Zebulon and once on scene, deputies located a man dead at the scene.

At that point, authorities began an investigation into the man’s death.

On Sunday night, Mark Christopher Ray, 45, was arrested by the sheriff’s office in the area of Interstate 540 and Louisburg Road in Raleigh.

He is charged with murder and possession of a firearm by felon.

Ray is currently being held in the Wake County Detention Center without bond. His first scheduled court appearance is Monday afternoon.

