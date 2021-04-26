Raleigh man charged with murdering 4-year-old girl admitted to hitting her in the stomach, attorney says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh man who was arrested over the weekend in the death of a 4-year-old girl will remain in jail without bond, a Wake County judge said Monday.

Milton Ray Horton Jr., 27, was arrested and charged with murder Sunday following the death of the girl earlier that morning.

Milton Ray Horton Jr. (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

He appeared before a Wake County judge Monday afternoon where he requested a court-appointed attorney.

The Wake County District Attorney’s Office has not determined if this is a capital murder case at this time.

An assistant Wake County district attorney told the judge that Horton was alone with the girl at the time of her injuries and he admitted to police that he struck her in the abdomen.

Horton will remain behind bars without bond. His next scheduled court appearance is May 17 at 9 a.m.

Officers responded to a report of a child seriously injured in the 4400 block of Lead Mine Road around 4:30 a.m.

A person called 911 to report they thought the girl fell asleep on the toilet, fell, and hit her head on the sink.

The frantic caller said the girl had two gashes on her head and was hyperventilating. The caller said they put vaseline on the girl’s wounds to help stop the bleeding.

The caller also reported the girl had a low pulse.

Police said the child was transported to the hospital from Candlewood Suites for treatment but did not survive.

Police said Horton and the child are not related but that they did know each other.

Investigators were working to determine more information about that relationship.