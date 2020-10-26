Raleigh man charged with possession of drug known as ‘monkey dust’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man was arrested over the weekend on drug charges including possession of the drug known as “monkey dust.”

Patrick Lane Thomas, 33, was arrested Oct. 25 and charged with possession of heroin and possession with intent to sell or deliver MDPV, arrest records show.

“Monkey dust” is slang for MDPV or methylenedioxypyrovalerone, better known as bath salts.

Thomas was arrested at an urgent care facility on Capital Boulevard.

He is still in jail Monday morning under a $5,000 secure bond.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency said MDPV is also called “Ivory Wave,” “plant fertilizer,” “Vanilla Sky,” and “Energy-1.”

“Repeat users have reported bouts of psychosis and a craving or a strong desire or urge to use again. There have been reports of deaths in which MDPV was either implicated or ruled as the cause of death,” the DEA said.