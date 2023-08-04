RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a Raleigh man on Thursday in connection to sex acts with a minor, according to police.

On June 11, the sheriff’s office received a report about a sexual assault on a female juvenile.

After reviewing details of the investigation, police filed charges against 55-year-old Herman Davis, police say.

On Thursday, deputies charged Davis with three counts of statutory rape of a child, three counts of taking indecent liberties with children, and first-degree statutory sex offense.

Davis is being held at the Wake County Detention Center under a $6 million secured bond.