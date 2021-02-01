Raleigh 18-year-old charged with raping child, arrest records show

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An 18-year-old Raleigh man is being held on a $1 million bond after he was arrested for child sex crimes over the weekend.

Cary police arrested Michael Campbell McGill on Saturday at his Raleigh home.

McGill was charged with first-degree statutory rape and statutory sex offense with a child by an adult, arrest warrants show.

The offense occurred Nov. 25, 2020, with a 12-year-old, court documents show.

He is being held on a $1 million bond and is scheduled is appear in court at 2 p.m. Monday.

If he posts bond he is ordered to not have any contact with not only the victim but also any child under the age of 18.