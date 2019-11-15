Raleigh man charged with robbing gas station at knifepoint, nearly severing woman’s thumb

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 23-year-old Raleigh man has been arrested and charged in connection with a gas station robbery that left a woman with her thumb nearly cut off, warrants show.

Samuel Robert Leuci was arrested following a series of events late Wednesday into Thursday.

Samuel Robert Leuci (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

Warrants show Leuci robbed a BP gas station at 4330 Louisburg Rd. at knifepoint. During the course of that robbery, Leuci cut a woman, nearly severing her thumb.

A 911 caller said Leuci was a “regular” at the gas station.

Court documents say he made off more than $300 from the business.

Leuci then ran from the scene to a nearby parking lot on Hopson Drive.

There, Leuci stole an Acura XLT at knifepoint, warrants say.

Leuci was injured during the course of the incidents and taken to WakeMed where he was arrested following his treatment.

He was charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony assault with a deadly weapon causing serious injury, felony assault causing serious bodily injury, felony second-degree kidnapping, and felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

Leuci is also charged with spitting in the face of an EMS worker who was trying to help him, warrants say.

He’s being held under a $1 million bond.

