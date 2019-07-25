Raleigh man charged with sexual battery involving NC State student on campus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 22-year-old Raleigh man was arrested after N.C. State police said he grabbed a student’s buttocks in an on-campus parking deck early Thursday morning.

Marcus Jamel Williams is accused of grabbing the student while in the Dan Allen Parking Deck around 2:05 a.m., police said.

The incident was originally reported as a robbery after the caller said Williams had a knife, N.C. State Police Chief Jack Moorman said. The knife was not used to commit a robbery, but the suspect did ask for money before the victim was grabbed, he said.

Williams was taken into custody within minutes of the incident being reported, Moorman said.

Williams is not a student at N.C. State University.

Moorman said a WolfAlert was not issued related to this incident because they had the suspect in custody before an alert could be sent.

Moorman also said there was no ongoing threat to the campus community.

“We want to be careful that we don’t overuse the Wolfalert notifications to the point where they aren’t taken seriously,” Moorman said in a statement to CBS 17.

William was taken to the Wake County Detention Center where he received a $2,000 bond.

He’s due in court August 26.

CBS 17 will update this story.

