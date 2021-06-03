Raleigh man charged with shooting Wake County deputy to be held under $4M bond

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh man charged with shooting a Wake County deputy with an AK-47 on Wednesday will continue to be held under a $4 million bond.

Bullet holes on the door of Eddie Craig’s apartment. (Bridget Chapman/CBS 17)

Eddie Craig, 32, appeared before a Wake County judge via video-conference Thursday afternoon.

Craig faces a series of charges including attempted murder following Wednesday’s shooting at the River Birch Apartments in Raleigh.

Deputy Ronald Waller and two other deputies were attempting to serve an eviction notice when Craig opened fire with the AK-47 – striking Waller twice, the sheriff said.

Waller was rushed to the hospital where he underwent multiple surgeries for gunshot wounds to his waist area.

Craig was taken into custody at the scene without incident and given a $4 million bond.

In court on Thursday, Craig told the judge he would like to hire an attorney but then changed to a public defender after judge asked if he was sure.

Eddie Craig (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

“I wish I could post bail, that’s about it,” said Craig when asked if there was anything he wanted to say about his $4 million bond.

The judge kept Craig’s bond at $4 million and ordered him to not have contact with the victim if he posts bail.

Craig has been charged with: