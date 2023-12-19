RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A federal jury convicted a Raleigh man last week on charges of drug trafficking, conspiracy, and illegal firearm possession.

The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina Michael Easley said Lawrence Levon Jones, 43, is a leader of a Raleigh-based drug organization that sourced drugs from Newark, New Jersey, and Los Angeles.

Jones has eight previous felony convictions including seven drug trafficking offenses and one conviction of having a firearm as a previously convicted felon.

According to court records and trial information, Jones regularly traveled to Los Angeles and Newark to pick up money from conspirators who were holding from him, and bought large amounts of cocaine and marijuana. Easley’s office said couriers transported the drugs to the Raleigh area.

On July 22, 2020, law enforcement in Texas stopped one of the couriers traveling eastbound from California and seized 400 pounds of marijuana and three kilograms of cocaine from a hidden compartment in the back of the truck that was constructed to look like large stacks of lumber.

That same day, agents arrested Jones when he arrived at his stash house in Raleigh. Agents found 3.5 kilograms of cocaine, 138 grams of crack, two kilograms of marijuana, hundreds of ecstasy pills containing methamphetamine, two handguns (one stolen), more than $99,000 in cash, and five kilo presses in Jones’s home.

The attorney’s office said over the next two days, agents executed multiple search warrants at homes used by Jones’s organization in Raleigh and California. Agents seized nine guns worth more than $757,000, and other drugs.

Easley made the announcement after U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III accepted the verdict.

Jones faces 15 years to life in prison when he is sentenced in 2024.