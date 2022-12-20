RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A federal jury convicted a Raleigh man of using the internet with the intent to view child pornography, officials said.

Court documents showed that Raleigh police received reports in 2020 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that there was “illegal internet activity” at William Robert Jeffery’s residence.

Then in March 2020, the FBI and Raleigh police “executed a search warrant” at Jeffery’s house, and he admitted to “using a pornographic chat website and viewing clothed images of children,” but he denied having child pornography, according to officials.

Officials said that a forensic examination of Jeffery’s laptop found “extensive activity on the chat website and was able to recover multiple [child pornography] images that had been deleted from the internet history.”

Jeffery was also previously convicted of “traveling in interstate commerce for the purpose of engaging in a sex act with a minor” as well as two counts of indecent liberties with a minor, officials stated.

Jeffery is scheduled to be sentenced in March 2023 and faces up to 240 months in prison, officials said.