RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man who could have been lucky for life is content with being more than a quarter of a million dollars richer right now.

North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Jami Sasso-Zavala claimed his prize Tuesday as the latest winner of their Lucky for Life game.

Sasso-Zavala could have received $25,000 a year every year for the rest of his life, but opted for a lump-sum payment of $390,000.

After taxes were withheld, he took home $276,942.

He bought his $2 ticket at the Food Lion on Louisburg Road in Raleigh. It matched the five white balls, and the odds of that happening are one in more than 1.8 million.