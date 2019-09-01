Raleigh man dies after pool incident near Myrtle Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man died in an incident at a pool in the Myrtle Beach area Sunday afternoon, officials say.

The incident happened at the Myrtle Beach Resort in Surfside Beach, according to a statement from Patty Bellamy, deputy coroner for Horry County.

The victim was identified as Shawn Hamlet, 52.

According to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue, crews were called to the Myrtle Beach Resort at 5905 South Kings Highway in Surfside Beach around 12:30 p.m.

Hamlet died at South Strand Hospital following the incident, Bellamy said in a news release.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning. The Horry County Police Department is investigating.

— WBTW contributed to this report

