Raleigh man drives himself to hospital following attempted robbery, gunshot to foot

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man is currently being treated in a local hospital after he drove himself to get care after he fought off an attempted robbery and survived a shooting.

At approximately 11:30 Thursday night Raleigh police responded to the 2500 block of Melvid Court in Raleigh to find a man sitting in his vehicle. Upon their arrival, they determined the victim had suffered a gun shot wound to the foot.

Officers said the man, who has not yet been identified, was preparing to leave for a road trip when he was approached by an unknown person.

The victim said the person attempted to rob him, and when it was unsuccessful, the suspect began taking off on foot but not before the victim heard a gunshot and realized he had been shot, the Raleigh Watch Commander said.

The Watch Commander also confirmed the victim is suffering from non-life threatening injuries after driving himself to a local hospital.

CBS 17 will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories