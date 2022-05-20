RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County school bus driver who had consumed alcohol was arrested Friday morning after he was involved in a vehicle crash while driving a school bus, officials said.

The incident happened around 10:40 a.m. at the intersection of Bellwood Drive and Cameron Street, which is near Broughton High School and the Village District, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

There were no students on the bus at the time of the crash, police said.

Donald Edward Eli, 60, of Raleigh was charged with impaired driving in a commercial vehicle and operating a school bus after consuming alcohol, police said.

Eli was a bus driver for the Wake County Public School System but has been suspended, according to a statement from the school system.

Here is the full statement from Wake County Public School System: