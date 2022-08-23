RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been arrested on a murder charge a week after Raleigh Police said he was suspected of fatally shooting another man in the head.

Willie George Jones, 42 (Raleigh Police Department)

The Raleigh Police Department said Tuesday that Willie George Jones, 42, was arrested and charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious condition.

Jones was arrested in connection with the Aug. 7 shooting death of Francisco Javier Rojo, 51.

Officers found Rojo early that morning with a gunshot wound to the head at the intersection of Boyer Street and St. Augustine Avenue, a block north of New Bern Avenue.

Raleigh Police identified Jones as the suspect last week.