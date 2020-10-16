Raleigh man facing federal child pornography charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– A Raleigh man is facing federal charges after a grand jury indicted him for possessing child pornography, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

According to the indictment, back in June, William Jeffery, 59, was found to have digital media containing images involving minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

The indictment also notes that Jeffery has a prior federal conviction for interstate travel for purpose of engaging in a sexual act with a juvenile and a prior North Carolina state conviction for indecent liberties with a child, the DOJ said.

Jeffery faces a statutory minimum sentence of 10 years behind bars and a maximum of 20 years per county if he’s convicted, the DOJ said.