Raleigh man fired by towing company put boots on vehicles in extortion attempt, warrant says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man is facing charges after police say he went around putting wheel boots on vehicles nearly two weeks after he was fired by a local towing company, according to a Wake County arrest warrant.

Tommy Wayne Wilson, 42, is charged with felony extortion and felony obtain property by false pretense after, according to warrants, he illegally put wheel boots on vehicles belonging to a man and woman in an attempt to get them to pay him money to then remove the boots.

In the incidents, which occurred on Oct. 13, Wilson demanded one woman pay him $100 to remove the boot, the warrant shows.

Wilson had been an employee of Unlimited Towing, LLC, but was fired on Oct. 2, according to court documents. Despite that, Wilson wore a company shirt and gave the female victim a business card for Unlimited Towing, the warrant states.

The woman ended up paying Wilson $100 to have the boot removed.

Wilson was arrested and charged in the case on Monday.

In addition to the charges connected to this case, arrest records show Wilson is also charged with misdemeanor larceny, possess marijuana up to 1/2 oz, possess drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor carrying concealed gun.

He is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a total secured bond of $32,000. His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

