NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh felon accused in a 2020 shootout at a gas station will spend 10 years in prison after taking a plea deal, federal prosecutors say.

The U.S. Department of Justice says 36-year-old Marcus Antonio Williams received his 120-month sentence Wednesday from District Judge Louise Flanagan.

He pleaded guilty in October 2021 to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors say Williams was involved in a fight on Oct. 3, 2020, at a gas station on Trawick Road in Raleigh, and say surveillance video showed him with a gun in his hand.

Police say a search of his house a month later turned up a .45 caliber handgun that was reported stolen from Durham.