RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County man convicted on child pornography charges will spend 16 years in prison.

The U.S. Department of Justice says William Robert Jeffery, 61, of Raleigh received his sentence Friday from U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III.

He was indicted in October 2020, and a federal jury convicted him in December of accessing the internet with intent to view child pornography.

Prosecutors say the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified Raleigh police in Spring 2020 about illegal internet activity at Jeffery’s home, saying that five times between October 2019 and January 2020 a user there uploaded child porn to a reverse image search to find similar images.

He denied possessing child porn when the FBI and police searched his home on March 17, 2020, prosecutors say, but added that a forensic inspection of his laptop showed multiple images of child porn had been deleted from his search history. Prosecutors say the analyst also found deleted child porn images on an older computer he used from 2006-09.

Prosecutors say he previously was convicted in federal court in 2020 of traveling in interstate commerce for the purpose of engaging in a sex act with a minor, and was convicted in a Dare County courtroom of two counts of indecent liberties with a minor.