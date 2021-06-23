Raleigh man gets $250,000 bond for possession of child porn, deputies say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Raleigh man Wednesday after deputies say he was in possession of images of minors engaged in sex acts.

Grant Dallyn Hall, 24, is charged with 12 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a child.

Grant Hall. (Courtesy of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office)

After receiving leads from the Internet Crimes Against Children about a cyber tip, in March 2020, alleging that the suspect was in possession of digital images of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), investigators traced the source of the images to an address where Hall resides.

Through investigative means and after months of tracking the suspect, a search warrant was served to collect evidence. Records obtained showed many illegal images involving children.

Hall was booked into to the Wake County Detention Center. Bond has been set at $250,000.