RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man was sentenced to three years and one month in prison on Thursday for assaulting a Transportation Security Administration officer at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

According to court documents, Adonis Fabian Zorrilla, 27, and a traveling companion went through a security checkpoint at RDU on March 6.

While going through security, TSA officers pulled both traveler’s bags for additional screening and discovered 17 fake ID cards with Zorrilla’s photo and a variety of names, a press release said.

The Department of Justice said Zorrilla grabbed the TSA officer’s arm and tried to wrestle the identification cards from her, tearing one of the officer’s ligaments in the scuffle.

Court documents also said Zorrilla fled RDU without his shoes or other belongings and those items remained at the security checkpoint.

On April 29, he was arrested for forgery in Bibb County, Georgia, and was extradited to North Carolina for the charge.

On Aug. 9 the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Zorrilla pled guilty.

In addition to his prison sentence, Zorrilla will serve three years of supervised release and pay $4,103.35 in restitution.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the RDU Police Department investigated the case. TSA provided additional assistance.