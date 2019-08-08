Raleigh man gets 32 years for child exploitation offenses

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man will spend the next 32 years behind bars after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Pedro Jaime Ensenat, 44, of Raleigh was sentenced to 390 months imprisonment.

Ensenat was named in an indictment filed on Aug. 16, 2017, and plead guilty on April 2, 2018, to production of child pornography and possession of child pornography, the release reads. A federal judge sentenced him Thursday.

On Nov. 5, 2014, while executing a search warrant at Ensenat’s home, Raleigh police officers and FBI agents discovered images of child pornography involving a 10-year-old victim.

Further investigation confirmed the identity of the victim and discovered other images of child pornography involving the victim and other children, officials say.

DOJ officials say the 10-year-old victim revealed that Ensenat was sexually abusing her.

