RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing more than 2,500 photos and videos of child pornography on Wednesday, the United States Department of Justice confirmed.

Bryan Cameron Haywood Hawkins, 37, was sentenced to 48 months in prison, with 10 years of supervised release, Wednesday after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography in October 2021.

After law enforcement obtained a search warrant, they found Hawkins in possession of 1,931 photos and 1,274 videos of child pornography in June 2020, the Justice Department said.

Law enforcement found the photos and videos across cell phones and tablets that Hawkins owned, according to federal officials.

Once questioned about the content on his devices by agents, Hawkins admitted to possessing them.

The FBI, the Raleigh Police Department and the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated this case.