RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Ahmad Ayesh of Raleigh took a chance on a $25 scratch-off ticket and won $100,000.

The North Carolina Education Lottery said Wednesday that Ayesh bought his Spectacular Riches ticket from Raj Enterprises, Inc. on U.S. 70 in Garner.

He picked up his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters and took home $71, 257 after taxes.

The Spectacular Riches game began in Oct. 2021 with eight $1 million top prizes and 20 $100,000 prizes. Two $1 million prizes and five $100,000 remain unclaimed.