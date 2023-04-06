NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man who trafficked a 14-year-old girl for sex will spend 15 years in prison as part of a plea deal, prosecutors say.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday that Kevin Harold Rudolph, 28, received his sentence Wednesday from District Judge Louise W. Flanagan.

He pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a minor in March 2022.

Co-defendant Marcus Gambrell was sentenced in December 2021 to 17½ years in prison after pleading guilty that January to manufacturing child pornography.

Prosecutors say the investigation began in December 2018 when a Raleigh police detective spotted an online ad offering a girl for prostitution, and authorities identified her as a 14-year-old who left a temporary home six days earlier.

Prosecutors say the detective set up a prostitution sting date, rescued the girl from a room at a Motel 6 in Raleigh and found condoms, an iPad and a bookbag that held a gun and paperwork in Rudolph’s name. The iPad contained photos of the girl and her genitals, prosecutors say.

The girl said Rudolph and Gambrell arranged 10-15 “dates” per day with her and kept all the money.