RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A grand jury has indicted a man after police said he set a fire in a Walmart in Raleigh just after Christmas.

The fire happened around 6 p.m. on Dec. 28 at the Walmart in the 4300-block of New Bern Avenue, Raleigh police said.

The fire was set in the store’s household products area and triggered the evacuation of the store, according to police.

Dylan Charles Warfield, 29, was indicted Tuesday on a charge of burning certain public buildings, according to arrest records.

According to officials, the Walmart fire was contained by the sprinkler system by the time firefighters arrived at the store.

Warfield is still facing charges of burning personal property and failure to appear.

He is being held in the Wake County Detention Center on a combined secured bond of $46,000.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.