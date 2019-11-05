Raleigh man kidnapped baby as hostage, hit woman, magistrate’s order says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man is facing several charges Monday after he kidnapped a baby and punched a woman in the face, according to court documents.

The incident happened early Monday at a home on Beverly Drive when the man broke into a home “to terrorize” a woman and 1-year-old child inside, a magistrate’s order said.

Antonio Jerome Meredith, 29, also kidnapped the baby “for the purpose of holding the victim as a hostage,” the magistrate’s order said.

Meredith also hit a woman twice in the face, the warrant said.

Meredith was taken into custody by Raleigh police at his home early Monday and charged with breaking/entering to terrorize/injure, first-degree kidnapping and assault on a female, according to arrest records.

