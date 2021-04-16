Raleigh man killed in fiery crash on Rock Quarry Road, troopers say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died in a fiery crash after his vehicle ran off the road and slammed into a tree on Friday morning near Raleigh, a North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) official said.

A 911 call regarding the crash came into dispatchers around 1 a.m., the official said. Troopers responded to the area of Rock Quarry Road and Ruby Drive and found that a single-vehicle crash had occurred at that location.

According to the NCSHP, Dontez Haywood, 46, of Raleigh, was driving his car when it went off the road to the left, struck a tree and caught on fire. Haywood was pronounced dead at the scene.

The trooper told CBS 17 that they believe speed was a factor in the crash but they’re unsure if alcohol played any role.

The road was shut down in the area for about three hours while the crash was investigated.