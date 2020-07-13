Raleigh man killed in shooting at Burlington apartment complex

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) – A Raleigh man was killed in a shooting at a Burlington apartment complex on Friday, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

At 10:02 p.m., Alamance Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of “shots fired” at 721 Tillman St. in Burlington.

When they arrived, deputies discovered that multiple rounds had been fired into an apartment.

Deputies did not find anyone inside of the apartment.

During a search of the area, a body was discovered across from the apartment unit just inside the tree line of the woods.

The body was identified as Aaron Demetricus Thompson, 30, of Raleigh.

Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene with a single gunshot wound to the back.

Investigators later learned that Thompson was visiting his girlfriend who lives in the apartment but she was not at home at the time of the shooting.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help with the investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Alamance County Crimestoppers at: (336) 229-7100 or p3tips.com