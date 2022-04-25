CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man was arrested Friday after he was found with a kilo of meth during a traffic stop along Interstate 40, officials said.

The incident began as a traffic stop for a “motor vehicle violation” along I-40 near mile marker 355 in Sampson County, according to a news release from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

“A probable cause search was conducted and approximately 1 kilo (1,186 grams) of methamphetamines and 366 grams of marijuana were located inside the vehicle,” the news release said.

Alphonso Lewis, 47, was taken into custody, deputies said.

Lewis was charged with trafficking meth by possession, trafficking meth by transport, maintaining a vehicle for control substance, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lewis was held on a $150,000 secured bond. He has since been released from the Sampson County Detention Center.