Raleigh man receives consecutive life sentences for death of man caused by heroin overdose

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man was sentenced to two life sentences on a litany of drug charges, U.S. Attorney Robert Higdon’s office reported.

A federal judge ordered that Jayson McNeil, 28, serve the life sentences concurrently for distribution of heroin and fentanyl resulting in the death of a person and conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin.

McNeil was also ordered to serve 30 years imprisonment for possession with the intent to distribute a quantity of heroin and 10 years imprisonment for possession of firearm by a felon.

McNeil was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $20,826.64 for the victim’s funeral expenses.

The overdoses culminated on May 30, 2018, with the overdose death of a 27-year-old man in the Raleigh area. The man, an expectant father, had struggled with addiction to powerful opiates. The deadly dose was provided to him by McNeil.

McNeil was convicted, following a four-day trial, on January 28. The evidence at trial showed that McNeil operated a long-standing heroin organization in the city of Raleigh, distributing heroin and fentanyl to numerous individuals – resulting in multiple overdoses.

A co-conspirator, Destin McLean, pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute one kilogram of heroin before trial.

At trial, one of McNeil’s customers testified that he, too, bought heroin and fentanyl from McNeil, and that he overdosed in a bathroom within days of May 30, 2018.

That man survived his overdose only through the administration of multiple doses of Narcan, a release said.

Another customer, a friend of the deceased, testified that when he confronted McNeil about his friend’s death, McNeil responded by providing him with free heroin. That customer, in the depths of his own addiction, used the drugs.

“I join the Court in the message it clearly expressed today – anyone that is a heroin dealer, particularly those who cut it with fentanyl, is playing with death,” Higdon Jr. said. “Mr. McNeil was fully aware of the deadly power of the substance he was distributing – indeed, he had his own personal wakeup call when he overdosed. He knew that his customers were overdosing. Undeterred by either, he continued to show zero regard for this community by spreading this poison on our streets. As the Court stated, ‘Death is fundamentally different, when it is fundamentally preventable.’ Mr. McNeil will have a lifetime in federal prison to reflect upon this.”