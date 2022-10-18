RALEIGH, NC. (WNCN)–A Raleigh man’s drive home Thursday was anything but routine.

Fred Howard told CBS 17 News he was driving down Tarheel Club Road on Thursday when he saw a suspicious looking person cross the street.

“I don’t know if he was even aware of my presence. He seemed to be somewhat in a trance,” said Howard. “It looked like a hunter at first glance but i’m like what is a guy doing running across the road with a weapon and then you have what’s going on. I’m like this is not a coincidence.”

He believes the person he saw was the suspect in Thursday’s mass shooting.

The Raleigh Police Department says a 15-year-old killed five people Thursday and injured two more in the Hedingham neighborhood in Raleigh.

Howard ‘s wife is the person who told him what happened.

“I said honey I think I just saw him and I said lock your doors. I said he’s headed toward our property,” said Howard.

Soon after he quickly waved down nearby police.

Investigators later found the suspect hiding in a barn near Old Milburnie Road.

Howard told me he’s just happy he was able to help

“By them being able to contain him it kept him from encountering anyone else and taking any action if he had the opportunity,” said Howard.